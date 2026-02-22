PM Modi to flag off Namo Bharat train, Meerut Metro today; unveil projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Namo Bharat train and Meerut Metro services here on Sunday and address a public meeting, officials said.

According to information received from the district administration, the prime minister will arrive at the Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad at 11 am.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will reach the helipad at Mohkampur near Shatabdi Nagar station by a state helicopter at 11.15 am.

Modi's helicopter is scheduled to land at the same helipad at 11.30 am, where he will be received by the chief minister.

At 12.30 pm, the prime minister will flag off the Namo Bharat train and the Meerut Metro from Shatabdi Nagar station. Thereafter, Modi and Adityanath will travel by metro up to Meerut South station.