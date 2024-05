Palakunnathu George Mathai

Journalist Palakunnathu George Mathai, who was resident editor of the Mumbai edition of Business Standard for about five years from 2000 to 2005, died on Sunday at the age of 77, after a prolonged illness. He is survived by his wife, Dr Leela Mathai, and his son. Known for his copy-editing skills, he had worked for many organisations including the Economic Times, India Today, and Business World. Later he joined the Telegraph.

