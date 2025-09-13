NDMA pledges support to Uttarakhand in building disaster-resilient state

Rajendra Singh, Head of Department and Member of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), visited the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) on Friday to review the impact of recent natural disasters in the state.
According to the release, he assessed the status of relief and rescue operations in the affected areas. He offered several key suggestions to strengthen disaster management, ensure safety, and promote sustainable development in the future. Rajendra Singh emphasised that the NDMA is fully committed to supporting Uttarakhand at every level in its efforts to build a disaster-resilient state under the theme of "Build Back Better."
Singh underlined that disaster management is not only about responding to crises but also an opportunity to ensure sustainable and environmentally sensitive reconstruction and development in the aftermath.
The meeting also discussed the recent visit of the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) and the upcoming Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA). He informed that a PDNA team would soon arrive in Uttarakhand, and based on the actual assessment of damages, the central government would provide additional financial assistance.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
