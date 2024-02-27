Home / India News / Former SC judge A M Khanwilkar appointed as the Lokpal chairperson

Justice Khanwilkar retired from the Supreme Court in July 2022 | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi

Feb 27 2024
Former Supreme Court judge A M Khanwilkar was appointed as the Lokpal chairperson on Tuesday, according to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Justice Khanwilkar retired from the Supreme Court in July 2022.

According to a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President also appointed former high court judges Lingappa Narayana Swamy, Sanjay Yadav and Ritu Raj Awasthi as judicial members of the Lokpal.

Sushil Chandra, Pankaj Kumar and Ajay Tirkey were appointed as non-judicial members of the anti-corruption ombudsman.

Feb 27 2024

