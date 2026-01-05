Four AAP MLAs suspended from Delhi Assembly for three days

Four Aam Aadmi Party MLAs were suspended on Monday for the remaining three days of the Delhi Assembly's winter session.

The legislators -- Sanjeev Jha, Som Dutt, Kuldeep Kumar and Jarnail Singh -- were penalised for disrupting Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's address.

The first session of the year began with Saxena's speech, which was interrupted by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs protesting against the air pollution levels in the city. Following the protests, Speaker Vijender Gupta ordered several opposition members to be marshalled out of the House.

When the House reconvened after the address, PWD minister Parvesh Sahib Singh moved a resolution for the suspension of the four MLAs.