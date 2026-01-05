'Jail is my life now, relieved for those granted bail,' says Umar Khalid

Umar Khalid said he was happy and relieved for others who got bail, even as he said that jail is his life now, his partner Banojyotsna Lahiri quoted him as saying.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy matter, saying there was a prima facie case against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

However, the top court granted bail to activists Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad in the case.

"'I am really happy for the others, who got bail! So relieved', Umar said. 'I'll come tomorrow for Mulaqat', I replied. 'Good good, aa jana. Ab yahi zindagi hai'. #UmarKhalid" Banojyotsna posted on X.