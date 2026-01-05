Home / India News / 'Jail is my life now, relieved for those granted bail,' says Umar Khalid

The February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured

Umar Khalid
According to the Court, delay in trial does not operate as a "trump card" which automatically displaces statutory safeguards | Photo: Shutterstock.com
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 2:59 PM IST
Umar Khalid said he was happy and relieved for others who got bail, even as he said that jail is his life now, his partner Banojyotsna Lahiri quoted him as saying.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy matter, saying there was a prima facie case against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

However, the top court granted bail to activists Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad in the case.

"'I am really happy for the others, who got bail! So relieved', Umar said. 'I'll come tomorrow for Mulaqat', I replied. 'Good good, aa jana. Ab yahi zindagi hai'. #UmarKhalid" Banojyotsna posted on X.

According to the Court, delay in trial does not operate as a "trump card" which automatically displaces statutory safeguards.

The February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.

All seven accused were booked under the stringent anti-terror UAPA and provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the riots.

Topics :Umar KhalidSupreme Court

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 2:59 PM IST

