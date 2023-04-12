Terror angle unlikely in firing incident at Bathinda Military Station

Four casualities were reported in a firing incident inside Bathinda Military Station in Punjab early morning on Wednesday. In a statement, Indian Army's South Western Command said that the search operations are in progress.

"Firing incident reported in the early hours of the morning around 0435h inside Bathinda Military Station. Station Quick Reaction Teams were activated. Area was cordoned off and sealed," the statement read.

In an update, Army later said, "It has been ascertained that in the unfortunate incident, four army jawans of an artillery unit succumbed to gunshot injuries sustained during the incident."

"The area continues to be sealed off and joint investigations with Punjab Police are being coordinated to establish the facts of the case," the statement said.

"No other injuries to personnel or loss/damage to property have been reported," it added.

The army, in its statement, also said that all aspects including the possible case of involvement of an INSAS rifle along with 28 rounds reported missing two days back are being ascertained.

News agency ANI quoted sources as saying that Punjab Police has ruled out the terror angle and said that one Insas rifle with 28 cartridges had gone missing about two days ago and some army personnel may be behind this incident.