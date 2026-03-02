Four Delhi schools receive bomb threat mail; security check underway

Four schools in the national capital received bomb threat emails on Monday morning, triggering panic among parents and authorities. The emails were noticed after 8 am, following which the police and fire services were alerted.

The schools include Army Public School, Salwan Public School, Meera Public School, and Sardar Patel Vidyalaya.

More details are awaited.

Earlier in a similar incident in February, bomb threat emails were received at 2 schools in Delhi, triggering immediate search operations by authorities, though nothing suspicious has been found yet, Delhi Fire Service said.

The threats were received at the Army Public School in Dhaula Kuan and the Air Force Bal Bharti School in Lodhi Road.