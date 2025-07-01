Home / India News / At least 5 feared killed in crackers factory blast in TN's Sivakasi

At least 5 feared killed in crackers factory blast in TN's Sivakasi

The fire has been brought under control and efforts were on to clear the debris at present, a fire and rescue services department official said

China fire
| Representative Image: X/@QNAEnglish
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 12:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At least five workers, including two women, were killed in a sudden blast at a firecracker manufacturing factory in Sivakasi in the district on Tuesday, police said.

The devastating fire gutted the unit and left many injured, they said. Smoke that billowed from the factory as the firecrackers burst, could be seen from a distance.

Police and fire and rescue services personnel who reached the spot, rushed the injured to the hospital.

The fire has been brought under control and efforts were on to clear the debris at present, a fire and rescue services department official said.

Revenue officials who arrived at the private firecracker manufacturing unit in Chinnakamanpatti near Sivakasi and police are inquiring into the incident.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

No fuel for old vehicles in Delhi from today: Here is what to know

Delhi kicks off ban on fuel sale to old vehicles amid high security

LIVE news updates: Pahalgam attack was act of economic warfare, says EAM Jaishankar

Gross oversimplification to make India-US relations about China: Jaishankar

PM Modi marks 10 years of Digital India, eyes global digital leadership

Topics :Sivakasi fireworksSivakasiTamil NaduFirecrackers

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story