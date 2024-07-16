Four naxals with cumulative bounty of Rs 20 lakh surrender in Chhattisgarh

Four Naxalites collectively carrying a reward of Rs 20 lakh on their heads surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Tuesday, police said.

Two women are among the surrendered Maoists. They turned themselves in before senior police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials here stating that they were disappointed by the atrocities committed by the Maoists on tribals, and disapproved of the "inhuman" and "hollow" Maoist ideology, district superintendent of police Kiran Chavan said.



They were also impressed by the state government's Naxalite elimination policy and welfare schemes, he said.



Among the four, Kailash alias Kavasi Deva (35), a 'deputy commander' of company no 10 of the Maoists, carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head, SP said. Vanjam Hadma (24), a senior cadre of platoon no 30, and woman Sukki Madkam (31), an area committee member under the south Bastar division of Maoists, were carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh each on their heads, Chavan said.



Another woman cadre, Ravva Deve (25) was active as a member of the Maharashtra-Gadchiroli-Bhamragarh area committee of the Maoists and carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh on her head.



All four are residents of Sukma district and were allegedly involved in attacks on police teams among other incidents of violence, the official said.



The surrendered Naxalites were provided an assistance of Rs 25,000 each, and will be rehabilitated as per the government's policy, he added.

