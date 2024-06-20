Home / India News / Amid heatwave, Delhi govt orders rescue of homeless from footpaths, parks

Amid heatwave, Delhi govt orders rescue of homeless from footpaths, parks

An order on it was issued to Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) by Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat
New Delhi: A woman covers her child's head with a cloth for protection from the scorching sun during a hot summer morning, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 6:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As heatwave in the national capital continues unabated, the Delhi government has directed officials to rescue the homeless from footpaths, parks and send them to shelter homes.
With the summer season at its peak in Delhi and various advisories issued by concerned government departments (NDMA, NPCCHH, NCDC, state health departments, etc.), it has been directed to carry out rescue drives in Delhi, the order stated.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the order, the rescue drive will be carried out in order to tackle the ongoing extreme summer situation as a part of heatwave action plan and rescue homeless people sleeping on footpaths, open spaces, parks, etc. by providing suitable accommodation in the shelter homes of DUSIB.
"Therefore, all shelter management agencies (SMAs) are hereby directed to form the rescue teams and start the rescue drive in their jurisdiction/cluster from today itself. The rescue drive will be carried out from 12 pm to 12 am every day during this summer season and subsequently, the report of the previous day's rescue drive shall be submitted by 11 am next day positively," the order read.
Appropriate medical assistance to people in distress due to the heat should be prioritised and Centralized Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) ambulance can also be used to send sick persons to hospital, it said.
A report on the drive should be sent daily and any laxity on it will be viewed seriously, the order added.

Also Read

Delhi's heatwave claims 192 homeless lives in nine days, crisis escalates

Deaths rising, govt must declare heatwave 'national calamity': Rajasthan HC

Heatwave scare in India: 45 lives lost in past 36 hours, death toll hits 87

IMD issues heatwave alert for Delhi for next five days, predicts light rain

Heatwave: Odisha records 45 deaths in last 24 hours, toll hits 141

Housing sales likely to decline 2% in Apr-June across top 9 cities

Tamil Nadu toxic liquor case: Death toll rises to 34; 80 seeking treatment

Govt issues draft guidelines to curb unsolicited business messages, calls

UGC-NET cancelled to protect students' interests: Education ministry

Tejashwi Yadav's aide booked room for NEET-UG 'accused', claims Bihar dy CM

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Heatwave in IndiaDelhihomeless

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 6:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story