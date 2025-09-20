Home / India News / Four swept away in two rain-related incidents in Andhra's Annamayya

Four swept away in two rain-related incidents in Andhra's Annamayya

Police recovered the bodies on Saturday, and cases have been registered over these deaths

Punjab Flood
Representative | (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Rayachoti (Andhra Pradesh)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 1:52 PM IST
Four persons were washed away in two separate rain-related incidents in this town of Annamayya district, a police official said on Saturday.

A 28-year-old woman, Sheik Munni, and her minor son were washed away in heavy rainwater flow at the SM Colony area of Rayachoti town around 8 pm on Friday, he told PTI.

He said Munni stepped out to fetch a candle as there was a power cut but the stone slab paved over the drainage in front of her house broke, resulting in her falling into the heavily flowing drain with her minor son.

As they were getting washed away, Munni's neighbour Ganesh (25) tried to rescue them, but he also got washed away in the heavy water current and all three died, he added.

In a different incident, an eight-year-old girl was washed away in heavy rainwater flow around the same time at the four taps area of Rayachoti town when she stepped out of an autorickshaw.

According to police, the girl was returning home from tuition when the incident happened.

Police said that the autorickshaw driver pulled over his vehicle and managed to move six children to a safe spot but the girl did not wait for him and stepped out into the rainwater on her own, resulting in her death. Police recovered the girl's body on Saturday, and cases have been registered over these deaths.

Topics :Andhra PradeshAndhra floodsFloods in India

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

