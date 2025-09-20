Four swept away in two rain-related incidents in Andhra's Annamayya

Four persons were washed away in two separate rain-related incidents in this town of Annamayya district, a police official said on Saturday.

A 28-year-old woman, Sheik Munni, and her minor son were washed away in heavy rainwater flow at the SM Colony area of Rayachoti town around 8 pm on Friday, he told PTI.

He said Munni stepped out to fetch a candle as there was a power cut but the stone slab paved over the drainage in front of her house broke, resulting in her falling into the heavily flowing drain with her minor son.

As they were getting washed away, Munni's neighbour Ganesh (25) tried to rescue them, but he also got washed away in the heavy water current and all three died, he added.