Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Fraudsters create fake links for vehicles registration plates; case filed

Fraudsters create fake links for vehicles registration plates; case filed

The Maharashtra transport department has earlier mandated the vehicles registered before April 2019 to install HSRPs by April 30 this year

India faced more than 1.2 billion cyberattacks in the third quarter of 2024, marking a 92 per cent increase from the year before. The onslaught included 271 million attacks on APIs, according to report by application security firm Indusface. API is s
The fraudsters have created links in order to dupe the vehicle owners by collecting money from them in the name of replacing HSRPs. | Representative Image
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 5:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Mumbai police have filed a case against unidentified cyber fraudsters for cheating vehicle owners by creating fake links for the registration of High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) for vehicles, officials said on Thursday.

The incident came to light after an Assistant Transport Commissioner-rank officer approached the South Region Cyber police station here on Wednesday with a complaint against unidentified cyber fraudsters, an official said. The Maharashtra transport department has earlier mandated the vehicles registered before April 2019 to install HSRPs by April 30 this year. As per the Supreme Court's orders, the HSRPs are mandatory to prevent vehicle-related crimes.

Accordingly, the work of replacing the number plates has been started in the state. The Regional Transport Office (RTO) has provided a link on the transport department website to facilitate vehicle owners to register themselves for the HSRPs, the official said.

"The RTO has selected three vendors - Rosmerta Safety System Limited, Real Mazon India Limited, and FTA HSRP Solutions Limited - for this task. Of them, Rosmerta and Real Mazon complained to the RTO that some cyber fraudsters had created fraudulent links for the HSRPs," he said. The fraudsters have created these links in order to dupe the vehicle owners by collecting money from them in the name of replacing HSRPs, he said. "Considering the seriousness of the complaint, the RTO officials approached the Mumbai police with a complaint, based on which a case of cheating under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act was registered against unidentified persons," he said, adding that a probe was underway, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE updates: Will need to monitor trade talks with US, says FM Sitharaman

Allahabad HC grants bail, orders rape accused to marry survivor in 3 months

AstraZeneca gets nod to import, sell hyperkalaemia treatment drug in India

Registration for Ayushman Bharat to start this month: Delhi health minister

Women's Day 2025: Menstrual leave push redefines workplace priorities

Topics :high security registration plateCyber fraudPassenger VehiclesRTO

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story