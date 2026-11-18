Top Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Lateef Bhat was on Wednesday killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district, officials said.

Bhat, along with another terrorist, Umar Nisar Dar, was involved in the November 11 attack on CRPF personnel in Kulgam that left three paramilitary personnel injured.

The encounter began early Wednesday morning.

The gunfight came two days after Nisar Dar was killed in a gunfight in the Laru bypass area in the south Kashmir district on Monday. Bhat had managed to escape from Monday's encounter site.

Officials said that following specific intelligence inputs, security forces launched a focused cordon-and-search operation in Zangalpora village in the Devsar area of south Kashmir, which is a distance away from the previous encounter site.