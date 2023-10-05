Home / India News / Fresh violence breaks out in Manipur's Imphal Valley, two houses torched

Fresh violence breaks out in Manipur's Imphal Valley, two houses torched

Fresh violence broke out in Manipur's Imphal West district where at least two houses were set on fire and several rounds of bullets were fired, police said on Thursday.

Press Trust of India Imphal
After the attack, the accused fled the spot, triggering tension in the area, they added.

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 12:43 PM IST
The incident happened in New Keithelmanbi in Patsoi police station area around 10 pm on Wednesday, they said.

Security forces and fire services personnel brought the blaze under control, police said.

A mob of Meitei women who gathered in the area following the incident was prevented by the security forces from proceeding further, they said.

Additional security has been deployed and the situation is under control, police said.

More than 180 people lost their lives and several hundreds were injured since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

Topics :ManipurImphalviolence

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 12:43 PM IST

