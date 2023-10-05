Home / Elections / Madhya Pradesh Elections / Priyanka Gandhi to address public rally in poll-bound MP's Dhar today

Priyanka Gandhi to address public rally in poll-bound MP's Dhar today

This would be Priyanka's third visit to the poll-bound state after she visited Jabalpur and Gwalior where she addressed public rallies

BS Web Team New Delhi
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 11:53 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is scheduled to visit poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, marking her third visit to the state in recent months.

The Congress leader is set to address a public rally at Mohankheda in Dhar district. On Wednesday, All India Congress Committee spokesman Surendra Rajput informed reporters in Bhopal that both Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath will speak at the gathering in Mohankheda after visiting the Jain shrine located there.

In addition to the public address, she will participate in various events, including a welcome programme organised by the trustees of the Jain temple.

Before taking the stage at approximately 12:20 pm, the Congress general secretary will unveil the statue of tribal icon Tantya Mama.

Earlier, she had spoken at gatherings in Jabalpur and Gwalior. Rajput added that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is concerned after witnessing the large crowds and public support during her rallies.

Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are set for November this year.

In the 2018 assembly elections, Congress emerged as the single largest party, securing 114 seats, whereas the BJP garnered 109 seats. However, in 2020, the Congress government lost its majority following the resignations of some Members of the Legislative Assembly, which enabled the BJP to establish a government in the state. Shivraj Singh Chouhan was subsequently reinstated as the chief minister.

Also Read

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

'Madhya Pradesh is epicentre of corruption': Rahul Gandhi ahead of polls

MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15

'You won't find a brother like me, you'll miss me', says Shivraj Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh govt to provide 35% reservation for women in govt jobs

PM Modi to visit Rajasthan, MP to launch development projects today

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election: Who are the key candidates from Congress?

Congress used to divide society based on caste: PM on Bihar's Caste Survey

Topics :Priyanka GandhiCongressMadhya PradeshMadhya Pradesh Assembly ElectionsElection newsElections in IndiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Softening of tomato prices brings down cost of veg, non-veg thalis in Sept

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out here

Cricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrest

PM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story