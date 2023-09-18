From Nehru to Chandrayaan-3: PM Modi's parliament speech highlights

The special Parliament session began on Monday morning with a Samvidhan Sabha and a discussion on Parliament's 75-year journey. During his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the many accomplishments of India over the last 75 years while commemorating the parliament building as the House proceedings will move to the new building on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Tuesday.

New beginnings on Ganesh Chaturthi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his address by speaking on the 75 years of Indian Parliament democracy in Lok Sabha. He stated that Lord Ganesha is a "Vighnaharta" – a remover of obstacles, expressing his optimism as they move to the new Parliament building on Ganesh Chaturthi.



He said, "Lord Ganesha is a Vighnaharta, and on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, as we move to the new Parliament building, 'there will be no vighan in India's development. We will leave behind all the negativity and move ahead with positivity."

He also acknowledged that while they are transitioning to a new building, the old Parliament building will continue to inspire younger generations.

History of the Parliament building





Also Read: Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

As this would be the last parliamentary session held in the old building, the Prime Minister noted its historical significance. He reminded everyone that despite its construction during the colonial era, the resources used were Indian, and the building stands as a testament to India's commitment to democracy.

He stated, "This old Parliament building was built with the sweat, hard work, and money of our countrymen."



Reflecting on his first memory of the Parliament, he said, "When I first entered this building (Parliament) as an MP, I bowed down and honoured the temple of democracy. It was an emotional moment for me. I could have never imagined that a child belonging to a poor family, living on the railway platform would ever be able to enter the Parliament. I never imagined that I would get so much love from people."



"We may move to a new building but the old building will also always inspire the coming generations. This will tell the golden journey of Indian democracy," the Prime Minister said while speaking in the Lok Sabha.

Chandrayaan-3 and India's tech ambitions



The PM also spoke about the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission , as India became the fourth nation to land on the Moon and the first nation to land on the south pole of the Moon. He praised the success of Chandrayaan-3, highlighting India's potential combined with science, modernity, and the determination of its people, which will have a new impact on the world.

PM Modi stated, "The entire country is overwhelmed by the success of Chandrayaan 3, and India's potential combined with science, modernity, and the determination of the countrymen will have a new impact on the world."







Also Read: Understanding UNESCO World Heritage List, selection and global impact

PM Modi took the opportunity to further emphasise the link between India's capability and ambition with evolving technology and science.

Even ahead of the Parliament special session, PM Modi had said, "Shiv Shakti point is a new source of inspiration and Tiranga point is making us proud."



Shiv Shakti Point is the landing site of Chandrayaan-3, the third lunar mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

G20 Summit success

Speaking at the recently concluded G20 Summit under India's presidency, which saw the inclusion of the African Union, PM Modi reiterated that this success belongs to the 1.4 billion citizens and to any one person or party.



"I cannot forget the emotional moment that when the announcement was made, the African Union President said that perhaps he will break down while speaking. You can imagine the fortune India had, to fulfill such huge hopes and expectations," he said.

Adding that the summit showed India's power in bringing consensus among nations. "It is India's strength that it (unanimous declaration) became possible," he said.

Nehru to Vajpayee

PM Modi mentioned the inspirational words of Pandit Nehru and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, highlighting the enduring impact of their speeches in Parliament. He recalled the terror attack on the Parliament as an attack on democracy and expressed his respect for those who defended the institution.



He said, "The echoes of Pandit Nehru's "At the stroke of the midnight..." in this House will keep inspiring us." He added, "In this House itself, Atal ji had said, "Sarkarein aayegi-jaayegi, partiyan banegi-bigdegi, lekin ye desh rehna chahiye. This echoes even to this day."



"Many tears have been shed in this Parliament. Nehru, Shastri and Indira Gandhi lost their lives during their tenure," the prime minister stated.

#WATCH | Special Session of the Parliament | PM Modi says, "...Several historic decisions and solutions to issues pending for several decades were made in this House. The House will always say proudly that (abrogation of) Article 370 became possible due to it. GST was also passed… — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2023

(With agency inputs)