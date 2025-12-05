Home / India News / From oil and gas to S-400; value of Russian friendship proven: Tharoor

From oil and gas to S-400; value of Russian friendship proven: Tharoor

Highlighting India's approach to foreign policy, Tharoor said New Delhi maintains strategic autonomy and independent bilateral ties

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo: PTI)
ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 9:36 AM IST
As Russian President Vladimir Putin is in India, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor praised the importance of the relationship with Moscow, stating that from oil and gas to defence equipment, which played a seminal role in Operation Sindoor, Russia has stood by India, and that the ties between the two countries remain independent of India's relations with the US and China.

Speaking to ANI, Tharoor said President Putin's visit comes at an important time, adding, "It's hugely significant. First of all, it is a very important relationship, which has been for a long time. In today's rather turbulent world, where so many relationships have become uncertain, it becomes important to shore up the ones we have. Secondly, the value of Russian friendship has been proven in recent years, particularly in two domains. We've had a lot of oil and gas from Russia in recent years, and the value of defence imports from Russia was demonstrated once again during Operation Sindoor when the S-400 protected us from a number of Pakistani missiles that were targeting our cities, including Delhi."

Highlighting India's approach to foreign policy, Tharoor said New Delhi maintains strategic autonomy and independent bilateral ties. "No one should misunderstand that this will affect our relationships with other countries, because India has the capacity to have independent relationships with different governments. We are a nation that has always believed in sovereign autonomy. Our autonomy to decide our friendships, our partnerships and our national interests is encoded in our DNA," he added.

On the outcomes of the visit, Tharoor said, "If agreements come through during this meeting, that's part of strengthening a vital relationship, which in my mind, does not come at the expense of relations with America or China or anybody else. We will have our indepdendent relationships with all these countries, including Russia..."

Putin, on his first trip to India in four years, will be in New Delhi until December 5. During his visit, the Russian President will also hold the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit with PM Modi.

Experts have also weighed in on the significance of Putin's trip, which is expected to boost cooperation in defence, trade, science and technology, and culture and humanitarian affairs.

Former diplomat Arun Singh also spoke to ANI on the enduring relevance of the India-Russia partnership, noting that the political and defence support extended by Moscow to New Delhi over the years and its continued importance in India's strategic calculations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Vladimir PutinIndia RussiaSashi Tharoor

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

