Home / India News / India's fuel consumption rises 9% in May to 20 million tonne, shows data

India's fuel consumption rises 9% in May to 20 million tonne, shows data

Meanwhile, LPG offtake rose to 2.34 mt in the latest month, up from 2.15 mt in May 2022

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
India's fuel consumption rises 9% in May to 20 million tonne, shows data

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 7:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Fuel consumption in India, a proxy for oil demand, rose 9 per cent on an annual basis in May. On a sequential basis, consumption rose by 8 per cent.
Consumption of fuel totalled 20 million tonne (mt) in May, up from 18.37 mt in May 2022, data released by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) on Thursday showed.

Sale of diesel, the most used fuel in the country, rose 11.9 per cent to an all-time high of 8.21 mt in May. Diesel sales were 7.28 mt in May 2022. Petrol sales also reached record levels, rising 10.8 per cent to 3.34 mt over the month, up from 3.01 million tonnes in the year-ago period.
Meanwhile, LPG offtake rose to 2.34 mt in the latest month, up from 2.15 mt in May 2022. 


Also Read

Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 171.50; to cost Rs 1856.50

Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50 from today; details here

Ujjwala scheme: Rs 200 subsidy per cylinder to be extended one more year

The rise and fall: Auto LPG runs on fumes, sales down 82% since FY19

OMCs can be expected to lower fuel prices, says top ministry official

Ex-minister murder case: YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy arrested by CBI, released

India, France, UAE begin two-day mega wargame exercise in Gulf of Oman

Will the daughters get justice in this atmosphere of fear: Vinesh Phogat

170 Indian Sikh pilgrims reach Pakistan to attend festivities of Jorr Mela

World's biggest cos made no progress on limiting global warming since 2018

Topics :Fuel consumption

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 10:28 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story