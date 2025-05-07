Fully prepared for any eventuality: J&K LG on Pak cross-border shelling

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said the government is fully prepared to deal with any eventuality arising out of heavy cross-border shelling by Pakistan.

Sinha said he is closely monitoring the situation.

"Took stock of the situation in border districts of J&K UT with all the senior administrative, police & district officials including DCs of all the border districts. I'm closely monitoring the situation & govt is fully prepared to deal with any eventuality," the LG said on his official handle on X.

Sinha said he has directed the deputy commissioners for shifting of villagers from vulnerable areas to safer locations and ensuring boarding, lodging, food, medicare and transportation.

"We will ensure safety of every citizen. Jai Hind!" he added.

In retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke.

In the wake of the missile strikes, Pakistani troops resorted to heavy shelling in several border districts of J-K.