Home / India News / Bomb threat at Mumbai airport after Indian airstrikes on Pak terror camps

Bomb threat at Mumbai airport after Indian airstrikes on Pak terror camps

Bomb threat on IndiGo flight sparks emergency checks at Mumbai Airport, hours after India's airstrikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoK

indigo airlines, indigo
A bomb threat call on Wednesday warned of an explosive on an IndiGo flight at Mumbai airport. (Photo: Reuters)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 9:40 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A bomb threat was received on Wednesday via a phone call to the Sahar Airport hotline in Mumbai, warning of an explosive device on board an IndiGo flight, reported India Today. The incident comes shortly after India carried out airstrikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
 
Security agencies launched an immediate emergency response. Checks and other precautionary measures were also initiated at the airport to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.
 
Investigations into the bomb threat are ongoing. Authorities have not yet confirmed if the threat is linked to recent military operations.
 
The threat comes after the Indian armed forces conducted 'Operation Sindoor', a military strike early Wednesday targetting nine terror camps linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen. The operation was in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians.
 
At 2 am, the Indian Army issued a statement confirming the operation: "A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched OPERATION SINDOOR, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed. Altogether, nine sites have been targeted." 

Also Read

Defence stocks in focus: HAL, GRSE gain as India conducts Operation Sindoor

For sons, fathers, husbands: Pahalgam victims' kin laud Operation Sindoor

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade flat after strike against Pak, PoJK targets; TaMo, SBI gain

Operation Sindoor LIVE news updates: Indian Army to brief media at 10:00 am

Operation Sindoor: Old videos, fake news flood X after Indian strikes

 
Following the strikes, government sources told India Today that Indian airspace is being closely monitored and described the situation as a national emergency.
 
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is overseeing the situation. According to government sources, the DGCA has stressed that passenger safety remains the top priority.
 
IndiGo Airlines posted on X that its flight operations to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, and Dharamshala have been affected due to changes in airspace conditions. In a later update, the airline added that services to and from Bikaner are also impacted. 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cuet-UG postponed, now to begin on May 13, city intimation on May 7: NTA

Civil defence drill in Bengaluru today: Everything you need to know

Chennai, Kalpakkam civil defence drill today: What residents should expect

Civil defence drill in Delhi today: Here's what residents should know

Civil defence mock drills across India today: All you need to know

Topics :Operation SindoorIndia-Pakistan conflictIndiGoMumbai airportPahalgam attackBS Web Reports

First Published: May 07 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story