Bomb threat at Mumbai airport after Indian airstrikes on Pak terror camps

A bomb threat was received on Wednesday via a phone call to the Sahar Airport hotline in Mumbai, warning of an explosive device on board an IndiGo flight, reported India Today. The incident comes shortly after India carried out airstrikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Security agencies launched an immediate emergency response. Checks and other precautionary measures were also initiated at the airport to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.

Investigations into the bomb threat are ongoing. Authorities have not yet confirmed if the threat is linked to recent military operations.

The threat comes after the Indian armed forces conducted ' Operation Sindoor ', a military strike early Wednesday targetting nine terror camps linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen. The operation was in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians.

FOLLOW Operation Sindoor LIVE UPDATES TODAY At 2 am, the Indian Army issued a statement confirming the operation: "A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched OPERATION SINDOOR, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed. Altogether, nine sites have been targeted."

Following the strikes, government sources told India Today that Indian airspace is being closely monitored and described the situation as a national emergency.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is overseeing the situation. According to government sources, the DGCA has stressed that passenger safety remains the top priority.