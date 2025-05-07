Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / 'Operation Sindoor' is Bharat's reply to Pahalgam killings: Amit Shah

'Operation Sindoor' is Bharat's reply to Pahalgam killings: Amit Shah

The Indian strike was carried out in response to the April 22 terrorists attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam where 26 people were killed

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah said the Modi government is resolved to give a befitting response to any attack on India | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the 'Operation Sindoor' is Bharat's response to the brutal killings of innocent people in Pahalgam.

Shah's remarks came after Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke. The strike was codenamed as 'Operation Sindoor'.

The home minister said the Modi government is resolved to give a befitting response to any attack on India and its people and Bharat remains firmly committed to eradicating terrorism from its roots.

 

"Proud of our armed forces. #OperationSindoor is Bharat's response to the brutal killing of our innocent brothers in Pahalgam," he wrote on 'X'.

The Indian strike was carried out in response to the April 22 terrorists attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam where 26 people were killed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah Pahalgam attack Operation Sindoor India Pakistan relations

First Published: May 07 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

