Home / India News / G20: DIAL sets up team of senior officials, working with govt agencies

G20: DIAL sets up team of senior officials, working with govt agencies

A DIAL spokesperson said it has also formed a team of senior officials who will monitor G20 arrival and departure operations to ensure the best experience for the arriving delegates

Press Trust of India New Delhi
G20

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 6:09 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Delhi airport operator DIAL on Monday said it is working with different government departments, including the home ministry, to provide necessary support for facilitation of guests coming for the G20 Summit, which is scheduled to be held in the national capital on September 9 and 10.

A DIAL spokesperson said it has also formed a team of senior officials who will monitor G20 arrival and departure operations to ensure the best experience for the arriving delegates.

Besides, it is working with different government departments like the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and the Delhi government to provide necessary support for guest facilitation.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital is operated by the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), a consortium led by the GMR Group.

According to the spokesperson, standees and cutouts have been positioned featuring information about the summit to provide valuable insights to passengers and measures have been taken to enhance the surrounding environment of the terminals, including installation of artistic designer fountains and sculptures, and decorative flowerpots along the adjacent roads.

On Saturday, DIAL said it has received requests from airlines for cancellation of 80 departing and as many arriving domestic flights during three days from September 8 in connection with the G20 Summit.

"So far, we have received requests for cancellation of approximately 80 departing and 80 arriving domestic flights over three days, which is a mere 6 per cent of the normal domestic operations at Delhi Airport. The restrictions will not cause any impact on international flights.

"While we recognise that approximately 80 arrivals and 80 departures may be affected due to these cancellations, we are committed to working closely with airlines to minimise any inconvenience caused to passengers," it had said in a statement.

Also Read

G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more

As India gears up to host G20 Summit in New Delhi, here's what's on agenda

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidency

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

Security preparations for next month's G20 meet in full swing: Delhi Police

India will be known as sporting country in 10-15 years: Sunil Gavaskar

Pragyan Rover comes across 4-meter diameter crater on lunar surface: Isro

Gyanvapi case: Proceedings transferred to new bench of Allahabad High Court

Practice yoga, maintain physical fitness: PM to newly security personnel

TN's growth pattern balanced, achieved 8% growth post-Covid: Minister

Topics :G20 summitDIALDelhi airport

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 6:09 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance AGM 2023 today: Here are the key takeaways from last year's meet

RIL AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Jio to RRVL, investors eye key announcements

Election News

UP CM Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home

India News

"Law and order will prevail in Mewat," says VHP leader amid yatra in Nuh

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 28): Heavy rainfall in few states till August 29

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM Sitharaman

EPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money

Next Story