Home / India News / Mood at G20 venue: After summit success, PM to meet the media shortly

Mood at G20 venue: After summit success, PM to meet the media shortly

When cops filled up the media centre on Sunday along with a sniffer dog squad, it became clear that Modi was indeed coming here

Nivedita Mookerji New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2023 | 6:07 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The International Media Centre at Pragati Maidan got busy Sunday evening as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected here any moment. Journalists left their laptops and work stations to see the PM after a hugely successful G20 Leaders’ Summit. 

Many of the world leaders have left India and Modi has decided to come and meet the media persons. While Bharat Mandapam was the venue for the leaders’ meeting, media had been working a short distance away.

When cops filled up the media centre on Sunday along with a sniffer dog squad, it became clear that Modi was indeed coming here. TV channels converted the area into multiple studios, waiting to speak to the PM. 

Meanwhile, sofas have been cleaned up and cushions put in place as security drill continues till the last moment in the media zone, which is supposed to be a sanitised area. The expected time of arrival is 6.30 pm, but nobody is budging from their chosen spot to get a glimpse of the PM.

Also Read

G20 Summit 2023: Here is what the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration states

G20 Summit: Global Biofuel Alliance & other initiatives launched by India

Biden and Modi's G20 meeting agenda: GE Jets, climate & cooperation

Day 1 G20 Summit 2023: Schedule, meetings, key events, and other highlights

G20 Summit Joint Communique decoded: Why consensus among members matters

India greatest trade partner in S Asia, will tap huge potential: Erdogan

PM Modi meets Trudeau, discusses full range of India-Canada ties

India to offer Russia to invest trapped rupees, says Sergei Lavrov

G20 Summit 2023: India may take the lead to achieve G20 health goals

Himachal CM requests PM to declare rain-caused havoc as national disaster

Topics :Narendra ModiG20 meetingG20 summitNew DelhiG20 nations

First Published: Sep 10 2023 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New Delhi

India gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'

Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer

Next Story