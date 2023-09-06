G20 not an arena for power politics: Jaishankar on India leaning towards US

Refuting claims that New Delhi is leaning more towards Washington lately, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that G20 is not the arena for power politics.

Jaishankar said that today India is identified as a democratic, pluralistic and developing country.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Jaishankar said, "I think a lot of countries identify with India as a developing country. A lot of countries identify India as a democracy. Many identify with India saying 'Okay, it's a pluralistic country'. We see many institutional cultural similarities, so different people in the world identify with us. G20 is not the arena for power politics".

"Diplomacy and international relations is a very competitive exercise. But even in diplomacy, there are occasions when you are competitive there. Occasions when you are cooperative. G20 is very much a collaborative forum," Jaishankar said.

The EAM said that in G20, even countries who differ profoundly on many issues, find something that can bring them together.

"It is even countries who differ profoundly on many other issues, but their history, if you look at it in G20 is to find something which brings them together. So we are trying to develop an agenda that if you look at resources for green development. For example, if you look at dealing with sustainable growth, if you're looking at plastics, if you're looking at bio-fuels, if you're looking at educational access at nutrition. These should not be and I don't think these are political issues. So what India's strategic calculations and adjustments may be, I think it's a different subject".

Speaking on the upcoming bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden, Jaishankar said that both countries would look forward to building up on the basis of a "very strong" State visit of PM Modi to the US.

"We have had a very strong state visit by the Prime Minister to the United States, strong in terms of the outcomes and the results of that visit. So my understanding is right now, both systems, the Indian system and the American system are busy working that through and trying to implement a lot of what was agreed to in June this year. So I think this would give an occasion for the leaders to take stock," he said.