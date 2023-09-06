Home / India News / Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked for hurting religious sentiments

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked for hurting religious sentiments

The two were booked under sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts to outrage religious feelings) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different religious groups) of the IPC

Press Trust of India Rampur (UP)
Udhayanidhi Stalin

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 10:30 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

An FIR was registered here against DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge for allegedly outraging religious feelings, police said on Wednesday.

Stalin was booked for his call to eradicate Sanatan Dharma and Kharge for backing his remark, they said.

The two were booked under sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts to outrage religious feelings) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different religious groups) of the IPC at Civil Lines Police Station here on Tuesday.

The FIR came at the complaint of lawyers Harsh Gupta and Ram Singh Lodhi who highlighted media reports on Stalin's statement alleging that the politician's comments had hurt their feelings.

Stalin had on Saturday during an event in Tamil Nadu compared the Sanatan Dharma with diseases like dengue and malaria.

His comments sparked a backlash from political parties, with BJP insisting on the Congress to condemn his remarks.

Also Read

Praggnanandhaa meets Tamin Nadu CM MK Stalin, Sports Minister Udhayanidhi

Sanatana Dharma against social justice, must be stopped: Udhayanidhi Stalin

TN CM Stalin to start podcast 'Speaking For India' to support 'INDIA' bloc

Criteria are being decided for implementation of guarantees: Priyank Kharge

Unlike BJP govt at Centre, DMK will always be farmers' friend: TN CM Stalin

No other presidency aimed to bring developing nations together: Jaishankar

Blocking listing proposals for terrorists smacks of doublespeak: India

India positioning itself as country that brings nations together: Experts

PM Narendra Modi to visit Indonesia today for ASEAN-India Summit

Vital for the world to stand against 'might is right' culture: PM Modi

Topics :StalinPriyank KhargeHindu

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story