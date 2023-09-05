G20 Summit: De-watering trucks to be used to prevent waterlogging in Delhi

Four heavy-duty mobile de-watering trucks, borrowed from Ahmedabad, have been deployed at ITPO and Raj Ghat areas to avert any waterlogging or flooding-related eventuality, arising out of heavy rains in the national capital during the upcoming G-20 Summit, according to an official statement issued by the Lieutenant Governor (LG) office on Monday.

These vehicles equipped with high-capacity suction pumps have been brought in by the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) to deal with any contingency like the one recently, where the area in and around the Raj Ghat and ITPO were submerged after heavy rains, it added.

Delhi L-G VK Saxena during his review meetings in the run-up to the G-20 Summit, had stressed putting in place a comprehensive and foolproof contingency plan in and around the G-20 venues to deal with waterlogging or flooding in the City, in case it rains heavily during the event.

Earlier on Sunday, the L-G accompanied by the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, PK Mishra personally inspected these vehicles stationed at ITPO.

Two such vehicles have been deployed at Raj Ghat and ITPO each and can be moved anywhere as per the requirement. Each of these vehicles is capable of high-speed water suction at the rate of 10,000 litres per minute from a radius of 15 meters. Once completely loaded with fuel, these vehicles can operate for 24 hours continuously, the release mentioned.

These diesel-run vehicles are equipped with BS-VI engines of 60 BHP capacity at 1500 RPM and are minimally polluting, both in terms of emission and noise pollution, being run at a noise level of 85 dBA at 7m. Delhi Fire Service will be procuring such vehicles on a permanent basis eventually, it added.

The two-day G-20 summit beginning September 9 is drawing leaders and delegates from 40 countries, including the 20 member states.

Many heads of state, including US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron, are scheduled to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit.

The heads of the United Nations, International Monetary Fund, World Bank, World Trade Organisation and World Health Organisation will also be present.