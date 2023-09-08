Home / India News / G20 Summit: Here is a look at traffic advisory by the Delhi Traffic Police

G20 Summit: Here is a look at traffic advisory by the Delhi Traffic Police

The advisory states that traffic around the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in Pragati Maidan, the venue for the summit, will be regulated

Ahead of the 18th summit of G20 In New Delhi, the Delhi Traffic Police (DTP) issued a traffic advisory for September 8-10.

The advisory states that traffic around the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in Pragati Maidan, the venue for the summit, will be regulated.

The DTP has said that all establishments, such as schools, restaurants, offices, malls, etc will be closed between September 8 and 10. During this period, residents will be granted road access, and those coming from outside will need special passes.

Modes of transportation to use

From September 8-10, traffic movement will be regulated on the roads in and around the New Delhi district. Commuters might experience longer travel time due to traffic restrictions. Entry of private and commercial vehicles into the New Delhi area will be restricted.

Delhi metro

From September 8 to 10, the Delhi Metro services will start from 4 am from terminal stations on all lines of the network. All metro stations will remain open to the public, except the Supreme Court Metro Station, which is the closest metro station near Pragati Maidan. Passengers will not be allowed to board or deboard at the Supreme Court Metro Station on September 9 and 10 due to security constraints.

Roads to avoid

As per the advisory, regular traffic can enter Delhi through the Rajokari Border, but trucks and goods vehicles will not be allowed. The traffic on NH 48 will be diverted towards Rao Tula Ram Marg, Old Palam Marg, while vehicle movement will not be allowed towards Dhaula Kuan.

Goods vehicles, commercial vehicles and buses will not be allowed to ply on Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road and inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel between September 7 and 10.

Suggested roads in Delhi

North-South corridor:

Ring Road-Ashram Chowk-Sarai Kale Khan-Delhi-Meerut Expressway-Noida Link Road-Pusta Road-Yudhistir Setu-ISBT Kashmere Gate-Ring Road-Majnu Ka Tila

Further, from AIIMS Chowk-Ring Road-Dhaula Kuan-Ring Road-Brar Square-Naraina Flyover-Rajouri Garden Junction-Ring Road-Punjabi Bagh Junction-Ring Road-Azad Pur Chowk.

East-West corridor:

From Sun Dial/DND Flyover-Ring Road-Ashram Chowk-Moolchand Underpass-AIIMS Chowk-Ring Road-Dhaula Kuan-Ring Road-Brar Square-Naraina flyover.

The entire area of New Delhi District will be considered as "Controlled Zone-I" from 5 am on September 8 to 11:59 pm September 10. The DTP said that bonafide residents, authorised vehicles, and emergency vehicles will be allowed to travel on the road network of New Delhi District.

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 5:00 PM IST

