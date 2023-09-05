Home / India News / TRAI favours news, current affairs programmes on private FM radio operators

TRAI favours news, current affairs programmes on private FM radio operators

The TRAI said that functions or features pertaining to FM radio should remain enabled and activated on all mobile handsets having the necessary hardware

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 10:14 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Broadcast regulator TRAI on Tuesday recommended that private FM radio operators be allowed to broadcast news and current affairs programmes for 10 minutes every clock hour.

In its recommendations on 'Issues related to FM Radio Broadcasting', the TRAI also said that the programme code of conduct as applicable to All India Radio for news content may also be applied to private FM radio channels.

"Private FM Radio Operators should be allowed to broadcast news and current affairs programs, limited to 10 minutes in each clock hour," it said.

The TRAI also said that functions or features pertaining to FM radio should remain enabled and activated on all mobile handsets having the necessary hardware.

"Built-in FM radio receiver in mobile handset must not be subjected to any form of disablement or deactivation," it said.

The regulator said the annual licence fee of a FM radio channel should be de-linked from Non-Refundable One Time Entry Fee (NOTEF).

It also said that the license fee should be calculated as four per cent of the Gross Revenue (GR) of the FM radio channel during the respective financial year.

The TRAI said GST should be excluded from GR and also urged the government to take appropriate measures to provide relief to the FM radio operators to address challenges posed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read

TRAI gives companies 2 weeks to verify templates for sending commercial SMS

Independent body, risk-based framework: TRAI suggests regulations for AI

Smartphones must not disable FM radio feature by default, says Centre

E-auction of 808 FM radio stations soon, says IB minister Anurag Thakur

DGCA is unlikely to hold radio communication skill test for pilots in 2024

Access Healthcare to hire over 1,500 professionals in next 2 months

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering IPO subscribed 21.77 times on 2nd day

Prez Murmu confers National Teachers' Award 2023 to 75 awardees in Delhi

2,000 bottles of banned cough syrup seized, three arrested in Bengal

Himachal open for tourists, Dharamshala air services restored: Officials

Topics :RadioTRAI News

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 10:14 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story