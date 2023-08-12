Home / India News / Gadkari inaugurates multi-level flyover in Pune, pitches for skybus service

Gadkari inaugurates multi-level flyover in Pune, pitches for skybus service

The Union minister also suggested that the state government develop skybus services in Pune, saying roads in the city have little scope for expansion

Press Trust of India Pune
Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways | Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 8:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways on Saturday inaugurated a multi-level flyover built at Chandni Chowk in Maharashtra's Pune and said it will address traffic congestion in the city. He also pitched for skybus services here.

While Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was not present at the event, deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar attended the inauguration.

The main issue of traffic congestion in Pune will be resolved as the bridge constructed here at Chandni Chowk has a total length of 16.98 km. An amount of Rs 865 crore has been spent on this project and now the work on the 2.2-km-long Chandni Chowk interchange has also been completed, Gadkari said.

The internal and external service roads have been aligned with Mumbai-Banglore National Highway, he said.

The Union minister also suggested that the state government develop skybus services in Pune, saying roads in the city have little scope for expansion.

I advise Ajit Pawar and Chandrakant Patil (higher and technical education minister) to go through a presentation on skybus. These buses have the capacity to carry 250 passengers and they travel above the ground.

During his visit to the city, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar also travelled on the newly launched Pune Metro. He took a ride from Ruby Hall station to Vanaz Metro station.

During his travel, Pawar interacted with a number of passengers, including working professionals, senior citizens and students.

Some of the passengers suggested to the minister that the public transport system be strengthened near the Metro stations. Also, the Metro network should be expanded, they said.

Also Read

Passengers can carry 2 sealed bottles of alcohol per person in Delhi metro

PM Modi to visit Pune on Aug 1, to be conferred with Lokmanya Tilak award

Chennai metro passengers can buy tickets on WhatsApp: Here's how to book

CWC Qualifier Day 3 Report: ZIM win courtesy 'Razball', Nepal thanks to KC

Signs of recovery: Delhi Metro regains 90% of pre-pandemic ridership levels

Kharge to attend event in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district on Aug 13

Investment in UP was distant dream 6 years ago: Yogi slams previous govts

Around 25 mn national flags supplied to post offices: Culture ministry

Karnataka Research Foundation to be set up for R-D in startups: Minister

With new youth policy, Rajasthan to be leading Indian state by 2030: Gehlot

Topics :Nitin GadkariPuneflyoverRoad TransportMinistry of Road Transport and Highways

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 8:54 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: Report

ITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit lines

MP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systems

Samsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early trade

G20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt

Next Story