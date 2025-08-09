Home / India News / J-K's Anantnag gets first freight train as USBRL Banihal-Katra route opens

J-K's Anantnag gets first freight train as USBRL Banihal-Katra route opens

This landmark event marks the operational debut of the newly commissioned Banihal-Sangaldan-Reasi-Katra section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project

freight train JK
The USBRL project has made substantial socio-economic contributions to the region, with employment generation being a significant aspect of its impact. | Photo: X@AshwiniVaishnaw
ANI Srinagar
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 7:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In a historic milestone for Kashmir's transportation network, Northern Railways will witness the arrival of the first loaded freight train at Anantnag Railway Station.
 
This landmark event marks the operational debut of the newly commissioned Banihal-Sangaldan-Reasi-Katra section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project.
 
With this development, the Kashmir rail network is now seamlessly integrated with the Indian Railways freight corridor, enabling the direct movement of goods from across the country into the Valley.
 
This development is set to boost economic activity by creating new trade opportunities, reducing transportation costs for businesses and essential commodities, ensuring year-round supply delivery despite weather challenges, and strengthening regional connectivity within the national rail framework. 
 
Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project of total length 272 Km has been recently commissioned. USBRL project covers the districts of Udhampur, Reasi, Ramban, Srinagar, Anantnag, Pulwama, Budgam and Baramulla of Jammu and Kashmir.
 
The USBRL project is one of the most difficult new railway line projects undertaken in the country post-independence. The terrain passes through young Himalayas, which are full of geological surprises and numerous problems. In this project, Railway has made the world's highest Railway Bridge over Chenab river in Reasi district of Jammu & Kashmir. The iconic Chenab Bridge is 1315 m long having an arch span of 467 m and height of 359 m above river bed. Indian Railway's first cable-stayed bridge has been constructed over Anji Khad in this project. Its bridge deck is 331m above the river bed level and height of its Main pylon is 193m. 
 
The USBRL project has made substantial socio-economic contributions to the region, with employment generation being a significant aspect of its impact. The project has generated more than 5 Cr. man-days of employment. Another crucial facet of the USBRL Project's socio-economic development efforts has been the construction of over 215 km of approach roads, which include construction of a tunnel and 320 small bridges. This road network has helped the local population in improvement of their connectivity with other areas and also improvement in socio-economic states.
 
In accordance with international norms, adequate safety provisions have been kept in the USBRL project. All tunnels having length more than 2 Km have been provided with mechanical ventilation systems to ensure air quality. Firefighting systems comprising fire hydrants and fire extinguishers have been provided to promptly address and contain potential fire incidents in all the tunnels. Further, to ensure the safety of passengers, escape tunnels have also been made where the length of the tunnel is more than 3 Km. A total of 66 Km escape tunnels have been made in this project.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Police 'assault' RG Kar victim's mother, lathicharge protesters in Bengal

Pothole-free roads, metro boost: Shinde outlines MahaYuti's Mumbai plan

Uttarakhand CM Dhami announces ₹5 lakh aid for Dharali disaster victims

Festival bonanza: Railways offers 20% rebate on confirmed return tickets

RG Kar case: Protestors reach Howrah's Santragachi, try to breach barricade

Topics :Narendra ModiIndian RailwayJammu and Kashmir

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story