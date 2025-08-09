Chill Delhi: Coldest August day in 14 years, thanks to Saturday showers

The national capital recorded its coldest day in August in at least 14 years on Saturday, with the maximum temperature reaching only 26.4 degrees Celsius. This is 7.8 degrees below the normal level, following continuous rainfall throughout the day.

Data available since 2011 indicates that the previous lowest maximum temperature in August was 27.9 degrees Celsius in 2012, while the 2020 records are missing from the IMD database.

The rain began late Friday night and continued throughout Saturday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi’s main weather station at Safdarjung received 78.7 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM on Saturday. Other parts of the city also saw heavy rainfall as Pragati Maidan recorded 100 mm, Lodhi Road 80 mm, Pusa 69 mm, and Palam 31.8 mm.