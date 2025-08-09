Home / India News / Chill Delhi: Coldest August day in 14 years, thanks to Saturday showers

Chill Delhi: Coldest August day in 14 years, thanks to Saturday showers

Delhi recorded its coldest August day in 14 years with a max temperature of 26.4°C after continuous heavy rains, breaking records since 2011 and bringing relief from the usual heat

Delhi Rains, Rain
Commuters move through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 11:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The national capital recorded its coldest day in August in at least 14 years on Saturday, with the maximum temperature reaching only 26.4 degrees Celsius. This is 7.8 degrees below the normal level, following continuous rainfall throughout the day.
 
Data available since 2011 indicates that the previous lowest maximum temperature in August was 27.9 degrees Celsius in 2012, while the 2020 records are missing from the IMD database. 
The rain began late Friday night and continued throughout Saturday. 
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi’s main weather station at Safdarjung received 78.7 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM on Saturday. Other parts of the city also saw heavy rainfall as Pragati Maidan recorded 100 mm, Lodhi Road 80 mm, Pusa 69 mm, and Palam 31.8 mm.
 
Unusually low temperatures
 
Along with the heavy rain and cloudy skies, the maximum temperature stayed low at 26.4 degrees Celsius, which is 7.8 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature was 23.8 degrees Celsius, 3.2 degrees below average.
 
The IMD data also shows that this is one of the ten lowest maximum temperatures for August recorded at Safdarjung since 1969.
 
The weather department has predicted continued cloudy skies and rain for Sunday.
 
With inputs from PTI

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

J-K's Anantnag gets first freight train as USBRL Banihal-Katra route opens

Bihar draft voter list: No claims from parties nine days after release

PM Modi pays tribute to Kakori martyrs on 100th anniversary of revolt

Police 'assault' RG Kar victim's mother, lathicharge protesters in Bengal

Pothole-free roads, metro boost: Shinde outlines MahaYuti's Mumbai plan

Topics :India Meteorological DepartmentDelhi weatherRainfallDelhiIMDBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 10:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story