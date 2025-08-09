PM Modi pays tribute to Kakori martyrs on 100th anniversary of revolt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday remembered the freedom fighters involved in the Kakori train conspiracy on its 100th anniversary, highlighting how the freedom fighters' courage showed the resentment among people against colonial rule.

"They were angry at the manner in which people's money was being used to further colonial exploitation. Their valour will always be remembered by the people of India," the Prime Minister wrote in a post on X.

Reiterating the resolve to build a prosperous India, PM Modi added, "We will keep working to fulfil their dreams for a strong and prosperous India."

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to Ram Prasad Bismil, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Asfaqullah Khan and other freedom fighters involved in the historic event.

Shah stated that the freedom fighters ignited the "torch of revolution" against the "British looting" and shook the foundation of the British Empire by robbing the train with the aim of giving the nation's wealth back to its people. In a post on X, HM Shah said, "The 'Kakori Train Action' is a symbol of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism in the Indian freedom struggle. On August 9, 1925, brave heroes like Ram Prasad Bismil Ji, Chandra Shekhar Azad Ji, and Ashfaqulla Khan Ji ignited the torch of revolution against British looting, shaking the foundations of the British Empire."

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also paid tribute to the freedom fighters involved in the event. CM Sharma stated that the contributions of the freedom fighters will forever inspire the spirit of patriotism in future generations. The Kakori Train Action or Kakori Conspiracy was a train robbery that took place at Kakori, a village near Lucknow, on 9 August 1925 during the Indian Independence Movement against the British colonial rule. The robbery was organised by the Hindustan Republican Association, and more than 40 persons were arrested in this incident. They were finally sentenced to death by the British government, and severe punishments were also given to those people who helped with the incident.