Home / India News / PM Modi pays tribute to Kakori martyrs on 100th anniversary of revolt

PM Modi pays tribute to Kakori martyrs on 100th anniversary of revolt

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to Ram Prasad Bismil, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Asfaqullah Khan and other freedom fighters involved in the historic event

Narendra Modi, PM Modi
Reiterating the resolve to build a prosperous India, PM Modi added,
ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 6:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday remembered the freedom fighters involved in the Kakori train conspiracy on its 100th anniversary, highlighting how the freedom fighters' courage showed the resentment among people against colonial rule.
 
"They were angry at the manner in which people's money was being used to further colonial exploitation. Their valour will always be remembered by the people of India," the Prime Minister wrote in a post on X.
 
Reiterating the resolve to build a prosperous India, PM Modi added, "We will keep working to fulfil their dreams for a strong and prosperous India."
 
Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to Ram Prasad Bismil, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Asfaqullah Khan and other freedom fighters involved in the historic event.
 
Shah stated that the freedom fighters ignited the "torch of revolution" against the "British looting" and shook the foundation of the British Empire by robbing the train with the aim of giving the nation's wealth back to its people.
 
In a post on X, HM Shah said, "The 'Kakori Train Action' is a symbol of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism in the Indian freedom struggle. On August 9, 1925, brave heroes like Ram Prasad Bismil Ji, Chandra Shekhar Azad Ji, and Ashfaqulla Khan Ji ignited the torch of revolution against British looting, shaking the foundations of the British Empire."
 
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also paid tribute to the freedom fighters involved in the event.
 
CM Sharma stated that the contributions of the freedom fighters will forever inspire the spirit of patriotism in future generations.
 
The Kakori Train Action or Kakori Conspiracy was a train robbery that took place at Kakori, a village near Lucknow, on 9 August 1925 during the Indian Independence Movement against the British colonial rule.
 
The robbery was organised by the Hindustan Republican Association, and more than 40 persons were arrested in this incident. They were finally sentenced to death by the British government, and severe punishments were also given to those people who helped with the incident.
 
The main purpose of the robbery was to protest against the heavy tax that was collected from the Indians and use the money to fund the Hindustan Republican Association (HRA) rather than leaving it with the Britishers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Police 'assault' RG Kar victim's mother, lathicharge protesters in Bengal

Pothole-free roads, metro boost: Shinde outlines MahaYuti's Mumbai plan

Uttarakhand CM Dhami announces ₹5 lakh aid for Dharali disaster victims

Bolton warns Trump's tariffs risk pushing India closer to Russia, China

Festival bonanza: Railways offers 20% rebate on confirmed return tickets

Topics :Narendra ModiFreedom fightersIndian Army

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story