Bihar draft voter list: No claims from parties nine days after release

The EC said between August 1 and August 9 (Saturday), no booth-level agent appointed by parties has approached poll authorities in the claims and objections procedure

The EC has asserted that no eligible citizen will be left out of the electoral rolls.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 7:36 PM IST
The Election Commission on Saturday said that since the Bihar draft voter list was published nine days ago on August 1, no political party has approached it for inclusion or deletion of names of individuals from the rolls.
 
The draft roll will be available till September 1 for claims and objections under which parties and individuals can seek inclusion of eligible citizens left out and exclusion of those they believe are ineligible.
 
The EC said between August 1 and August 9 (Saturday), no booth-level agent appointed by parties has approached poll authorities in the claims and objections procedure.
 
On the other hand, 7,252 individuals have approached it for inclusion or deletion of names from the draft voters' list.
 
"The Election Commission is repeatedly stating that no eligible elector is to be left out and no ineligible elector is to be included in the final electoral roll of Bihar.
 
"Submit your claims and objections to rectify any errors in the draft roll of Bihar," a functionary said. 
 
After nine days, too, not even a single claim or objection has been submitted by any political party, the functionary pointed out.
 
The draft list is part of the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of the voter list of Bihar by the EC, which is facing protests from the opposition parties as they claim the exercise will deny many eligible citizens their voting rights for want of documents.
 
Seeking debate on the issue, the opposition protests have been leading to stalling of both Houses of Parliament since the Monsoon session began on July 21.
 
The final electoral roll will be published on September 30.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaBihar Elections 2025Election CommissionVoter fraud

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

