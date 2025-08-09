Bihar draft voter list: No claims from parties nine days after release

The Election Commission on Saturday said that since the Bihar draft voter list was published nine days ago on August 1, no political party has approached it for inclusion or deletion of names of individuals from the rolls.

The draft roll will be available till September 1 for claims and objections under which parties and individuals can seek inclusion of eligible citizens left out and exclusion of those they believe are ineligible.

The EC said between August 1 and August 9 (Saturday), no booth-level agent appointed by parties has approached poll authorities in the claims and objections procedure.

On the other hand, 7,252 individuals have approached it for inclusion or deletion of names from the draft voters' list. "The Election Commission is repeatedly stating that no eligible elector is to be left out and no ineligible elector is to be included in the final electoral roll of Bihar. ALSO READ: 'Submit proof or stop misleading': ECI on Rahul's K'taka voter fraud claim "Submit your claims and objections to rectify any errors in the draft roll of Bihar," a functionary said. After nine days, too, not even a single claim or objection has been submitted by any political party, the functionary pointed out.