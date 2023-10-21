Home / India News / Gaganyaan mission: ISRO reschedules test vehicle launch by 30 minutes

Gaganyaan mission: ISRO reschedules test vehicle launch by 30 minutes

"The lift-off is rescheduled at 08:30 Hrs. IST," an ISRO update on 'X' said. An announcement to this effect was also made at the Mission Control Centre

Press Trust of India Sriharikota
Gaganyaan mission (Photo: X @Gaganyaan_ISRO)

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2023 | 8:04 AM IST
ISRO on Saturday rescheduled the launch of its maiden Test Vehicle for the Gaganyaan human space flight mission by 30 minutes from the spaceport here.

Test Vehicle D1 mission was scheduled for a lift-off from the first launch pad at 8 am which was revised to 8.30 am.

"The lift-off is rescheduled at 08:30 Hrs. IST," an ISRO update on 'X' said. An announcement to this effect was also made at the Mission Control Centre.

While the reason for the change in timing was not known immediately, sources said it might be due to rainfall and cloudy weather conditions.

Soon after the announcement was made about the change in timings, the countdown timer which was displayed on the monitors at Satish Dhawan Space Centre was also removed.

The 13-hour countdown commenced on Friday at 7pm.

The test vehicle mission is predecessor to the Gaganyaan programme which aims to send humans into space on a Low Earth Orbit of 400kms for three days and bring them safely back to the Earth.

Topics :ISROGaganyaan mission

First Published: Oct 21 2023 | 8:04 AM IST

