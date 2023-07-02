Home / India News / Gallery by Mario Miranda's kin threatens to sue Goa govt, G20 organisers

Gallery by Mario Miranda's kin threatens to sue Goa govt, G20 organisers

The kin of celebrated painter late Mario Miranda have threatened to sue the Goa govt and the organisers of the G20 meetings in the coastal state for allegedly using his artworks

Press Trust of India Panaji
Mario Miranda's artwork was used during the G20 event without permission from the gallery. The organisers have used a Miranda painting on a tile, which is used inside a miniature window and it is being given as a gift to VIPs

Last Updated : Jul 02 2023 | 8:55 PM IST
The kin of celebrated painter late Mario Miranda have threatened to sue the Goa government and the organisers of the G20 meetings in the coastal state for allegedly using his art works without taking permission, a senior official said on Sunday.

The family of Miranda in 2011 set up Mario Gallery, which looks after his legacy in various ways like publishing books, organizing exhibitions, selling original paintings, authenticating pictures, giving permission for usage, taking legal action against violators, said its curator Gerard D'Cunha.

"Mario Miranda's artwork was used during the G20 event without permission from the gallery. The organisers have used a Miranda painting on a tile, which is used inside a miniature window and it is being given as a gift to VIPs," he said.

"In another violation, 16 life-size fibre glass statues were displayed in Old Goa and Dona Paula. These statues are copied from figurines developed by the late Miranda. Mario Gallery will issue a legal notice to state Chief Secretary (Puneet Kumar Goel) and nodal officer of G20 (Sanjith Rodrigues) on Monday," he said.

When contacted, G20 Nodal officer Sanjith Rodrigues said "We have done our due diligence. If we are served with a notice, we will respond to it."

Miranda, hailing from Loutolim village of South Goa near Margao, died on December 11, 2011. He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan posthumously in the year 2012.

First Published: Jul 02 2023 | 8:55 PM IST

