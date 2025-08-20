Home / India News / Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked during public meeting at her residence

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked during public meeting at her residence

Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP chief, has strongly condemned the incident. Further, a police inquiry is likely to reveal more details

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM
File image of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta | (Photo:PTI)
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 10:08 AM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked during the Jan Sunvai at the CM's residence in Civil Lines, news agency PTI reported on Thursday. 
 
Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP chief, has strongly condemned the incident. Speaking to ANI, he said, "During Jan Sunvai this morning, CM was speaking with the public like she always does. A man approached her, presented some paper and suddenly held her hand while trying to pull her towards him. During this, there was a little jostling...People nabbed him. Who is he, and all other details are being investigated by the Police...The CM is stable. Doctors have examined her. I have met her, she is a strong woman...It seems that she suffered a light blow to her head...The slap or stone-throwing stories are fabricated...Such incidents in politics are condemnable...Jan Sunvai will continue. CM is resting right now but she has said that she will not cancel her programs."
 
Citing party sources, the report added that Gupta was allegedly "attacked" by a man aged around 35. He first gave the CM some papers during the public hearing and then allegedly attacked her.
 
According to a senior police officer, the man has been detained and was taken to Civil Lines Police Station, and further inquiry into the incident is currently underway. 
 
Commenting on the attack, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav says, "This is very unfortunate. CM leads the entire Delhi, and I think that the more such incidents are condemned, the less it is. But this incident also exposes women's safety. If the CM of Delhi is not safe, how can a common man or common woman be safe?"
 
Leader of Opposition in Delhi, and Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi, took to X to condemn the attack on Rekha Gupta. She wrote, "The attack on Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is highly condemnable. In a democracy, there is a place for disagreement and protest, but there is no place for violence. Hoping that the Delhi Police will take the strictest action against the culprits. It is hoped that the Chief Minister is completely safe."
 
Speaking to ANI, two eyewitnesses said that the attacker slapped CM Rekha Gupta. 

Topics :Rekha GuptaBJPDelhiBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

