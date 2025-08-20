Home / India News / Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm amid Oppn protest over SIR

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm amid Oppn protest over SIR

The opposition has been demanding a discussion on the SIR exercise initiated by the Election Commission in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections there

Reprsentative Image: The Monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to come to an end on Thursday. Image: X@ANI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 11:39 AM IST
Lok Sabha was on Wednesday adjourned till 12 noon due to vociferous protests by opposition parties demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision exercise carried out by the Election Commission in Bihar and other issues.

When the House met at 11 am, opposition MPs, including those from the Congress, were on their feet, raising slogans and showing placards with their demand for discussion on the voter roll revision.

Speaker Om Birla told the protesting members that carrying placards attached with sticks is against the rules of the House.

He appealed to the members to go back to their seats and cooperate in running the House.

However, the protesting MPs ignored his appeal, forcing Birla to adjourn the House till 12 noon, just within 2 minutes of business.

The opposition has been demanding a discussion on the SIR exercise initiated by the Election Commission in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections there.

Barring discussions on Operation Sindoor in both House, Parliament has seen little business ever since the Monsoon session began on July 21 due to repeated adjournments initially due to opposition demand for discussion on Operation Sindoor and then demanding a discussion on SIR in Bihar.

The Monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to come to an end on Thursday.

Rajya Sabha proceedings were also adjourned till 12 noon without transacting any business, as opposition MPs continued to disrupt proceedings over their demand for a discussion on alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Soon after listed official papers were laid on the table of the House, Opposition MPs started rising in their places to press for their demand.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh said 18 notices, under Rule 267, which allows suspension of listed business to discuss matters being raised in them, were received on three different subjects.

Without indicating the subject, he said none of the notices adhered to the prescribed rules and so were not admitted.

He then asked MPs to take up Zero Hour and Question Hour, but MPs were in no mood to relent, forcing Harivansh to adjourn the proceedings till 12 noon.

The House will reconvene at 1200 hrs.

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

