Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm amid Oppn protest over SIR

Lok Sabha was on Wednesday adjourned till 12 noon due to vociferous protests by opposition parties demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision exercise carried out by the Election Commission in Bihar and other issues.
When the House met at 11 am, opposition MPs, including those from the Congress, were on their feet, raising slogans and showing placards with their demand for discussion on the voter roll revision.
Speaker Om Birla told the protesting members that carrying placards attached with sticks is against the rules of the House.
He appealed to the members to go back to their seats and cooperate in running the House.
However, the protesting MPs ignored his appeal, forcing Birla to adjourn the House till 12 noon, just within 2 minutes of business.
The opposition has been demanding a discussion on the SIR exercise initiated by the Election Commission in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections there.
Barring discussions on Operation Sindoor in both House, Parliament has seen little business ever since the Monsoon session began on July 21 due to repeated adjournments initially due to opposition demand for discussion on Operation Sindoor and then demanding a discussion on SIR in Bihar.
The Monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to come to an end on Thursday.
Rajya Sabha proceedings were also adjourned till 12 noon without transacting any business, as opposition MPs continued to disrupt proceedings over their demand for a discussion on alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.
Soon after listed official papers were laid on the table of the House, Opposition MPs started rising in their places to press for their demand.
Deputy Chairman Harivansh said 18 notices, under Rule 267, which allows suspension of listed business to discuss matters being raised in them, were received on three different subjects.
Without indicating the subject, he said none of the notices adhered to the prescribed rules and so were not admitted.
He then asked MPs to take up Zero Hour and Question Hour, but MPs were in no mood to relent, forcing Harivansh to adjourn the proceedings till 12 noon.
The House will reconvene at 1200 hrs.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app