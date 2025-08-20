Himachal floods: 143 dead in rain-related incidents, 133 in road accidents

The monsoon's fury in Himachal Pradesh has left 276 people dead since June 20, with 143 fatalities caused by rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, electrocution, and falls from steep slopes, while 133 deaths were the result of road accidents, according to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA).
The HPSDMA's cumulative loss report shows that 336 people have been injured and 37 are missing during the ongoing monsoon season.
The district-wise breakdown of rain-related deaths shows Mandi (26 deaths), Kangra (29), Chamba (13), Hamirpur (13), Kinnaur (12), and Kullu (12) among the worst affected. Road accidents claimed the most lives in Chamba (21 deaths), Mandi (21), Kangra (18), and Kinnaur (13).
The human toll has been compounded by heavy losses to livestock, 1,797 animals and 25,755 poultry birds have perished, and extensive damage to public and private property.
Public utilities have suffered widespread damage. As per the State Emergency Operation Centre's report for August 20 till 10 AM, 359 roads, including three national highways (NH-305, NH-21, and NH-154), remain blocked due to landslides and debris flows. The road closures have severely hit connectivity in districts such as Kullu (104 roads blocked), Mandi (181), and Chamba (22).
The Public Works Department has suffered losses worth over Rs 1,21,675.58 lakh, Jal Shakti Vibhag Rs 73,294.76 lakh, and Power Department Rs 13,946.69 lakh, pushing the total estimated damage to over Rs 2,21,164.75 lakh.
The HPSDMA has urged residents to exercise extreme caution, avoid unnecessary travel in landslide-prone areas, and follow weather advisories closely, as the risk of further rain-induced disasters remains high.
Power supply has been disrupted with 550 distribution transformers (DTRs) out of service across several districts, including major outages in Kullu (281 DTRs), Mandi (191), and Kinnaur (10), where heavy rains, landslides, and shooting stones damaged high-tension lines.
Water supply has also been hit, with 132 water supply schemes non-functional, the worst affected being Kullu (56 schemes) and Mandi (60 schemes). In some areas, temporary restoration has been carried out to meet urgent needs.
The HPSDMA stated that, despite restoration work underway in coordination with the Public Works, Jal Shakti, and Electricity departments, heavy rains and recurring landslides are hindering the process. The authority has urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel in vulnerable areas and to remain alert to weather warnings.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app