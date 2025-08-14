Gaudham scheme to aid livestock safety, rural economy in Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh government is set to launch Gaudham (shelter for cows) Yojana to strengthen the rural economy and give a new direction to livestock protection.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the Gaudham Yojana would ensure livestock safety in the state and provide a source of income to cowherds and cattle attendants. He added that breed improvement efforts will help cattle produce more milk.

“The scheme will also accelerate organic farming and fodder development programmes, thereby creating more rural employment opportunities and strengthening the village economy,” Sai said. Apart from livestock safety and breed improvement, the initiative will open up employment opportunities in villages through organic farming, fodder development, and cow-based industries.

Under the Gaudham Yojana, cowherds will receive a monthly honorarium of ₹10,916, while cattle attendants will get ₹13,126 per month. Additionally, a fixed daily allowance will be provided for cattle fodder. Outstanding Gaudhams will receive daily per-animal payments — ₹10 in the first year, ₹20 in the second year, ₹30 in the third year, and ₹35 in the fourth year. The budget, rules, and conditions for the scheme have been finalised to ensure smooth implementation, Sai said, adding that the draft of the Gaudham Yojana has been approved by the Finance and Livestock Development Department. The Livestock Development Department has designed the scheme keeping in mind the safety of cattle seized during illegal transportation or smuggling, as well as stray cattle. The state has already banned illegal trafficking and transportation of animals. Large numbers of cattle are seized by police during anti-smuggling operations along interstate borders. The scheme will ensure a safe shelter for such cattle. Each Gaudham will be able to house around 200 cattles, depending on capacity. There will be no cow dung procurement in Gaudhams.