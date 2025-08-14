Home / India News / Gaudham scheme to aid livestock safety, rural economy in Chhattisgarh

Gaudham scheme to aid livestock safety, rural economy in Chhattisgarh

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the Gaudham Yojana would ensure livestock safety in the state and provide a source of income to cowherds and cattle attendants

Vishnu Deo Sai, Vishnu Deo, Chhattisgarh CM
Financial assistance will also be provided for fodder development on land adjoining Gaudhams — ₹47,000 per acre for fodder cultivation, and ₹2,85,000 for five acres. | (Photo: PTI)
R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 6:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Chhattisgarh government is set to launch Gaudham (shelter for cows) Yojana to strengthen the rural economy and give a new direction to livestock protection.
 
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the Gaudham Yojana would ensure livestock safety in the state and provide a source of income to cowherds and cattle attendants. He added that breed improvement efforts will help cattle produce more milk.
 
“The scheme will also accelerate organic farming and fodder development programmes, thereby creating more rural employment opportunities and strengthening the village economy,” Sai said. Apart from livestock safety and breed improvement, the initiative will open up employment opportunities in villages through organic farming, fodder development, and cow-based industries.
 
Under the Gaudham Yojana, cowherds will receive a monthly honorarium of ₹10,916, while cattle attendants will get ₹13,126 per month. Additionally, a fixed daily allowance will be provided for cattle fodder. Outstanding Gaudhams will receive daily per-animal payments — ₹10 in the first year, ₹20 in the second year, ₹30 in the third year, and ₹35 in the fourth year.
 
The budget, rules, and conditions for the scheme have been finalised to ensure smooth implementation, Sai said, adding that the draft of the Gaudham Yojana has been approved by the Finance and Livestock Development Department.
 
The Livestock Development Department has designed the scheme keeping in mind the safety of cattle seized during illegal transportation or smuggling, as well as stray cattle. The state has already banned illegal trafficking and transportation of animals. Large numbers of cattle are seized by police during anti-smuggling operations along interstate borders. The scheme will ensure a safe shelter for such cattle. Each Gaudham will be able to house around 200 cattles, depending on capacity. There will be no cow dung procurement in Gaudhams.
 
Gaudhams will be established only on government land, based on the proposal of district administration with secure fencing, cattle sheds, adequate water supply, and electricity. If a registered cowshed committee in the vicinity declines to operate a Gaudham, other voluntary organisations -- NGOs, trusts, farmer producer companies, or cooperative societies -- will be eligible to apply for its operation.
 
Financial assistance will also be provided for fodder development on land adjoining Gaudhams — ₹47,000 per acre for fodder cultivation, and ₹2,85,000 for five acres.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

Subscribe for ₹900 / 3 Months
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IMD issues heavy rainfall alerts, rain could affect I-Day celebrations

ED freezes mule accounts worth ₹110 cr in PMLA case against Parimatch

16 BSF personnel awarded gallantry medals for 'Operation Sindoor'

10 dead after cloudburst in J&K's Chositi, rescue operations underway

SC asks ECI to detail docs considered in 2003 Bihar electoral roll revision

Topics :Chhattisgarh governmentChhatisgarhCattle

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story