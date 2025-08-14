Home / India News / IMD issues heavy rainfall alerts, weather could affect I-Day celebrations

IMD issues heavy rainfall alerts, weather could affect I-Day celebrations

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon, New Delhi Rains
Senior scientist Atul Kumar Singh of the Regional Meteorological Centre said that after the intense showers in eastern UP and the Terai region, western UP is expected to receive significant rainfall on Thursday and Friday. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 6:14 PM IST
Heavy rain alerts were issued for Thursday in 24 districts in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, with some parts of the state set to see heavy showers on Independence Day.

In view of Wednesday night's torrential rainfall in state capital Lucknow, District Magistrate Vishak G has ordered all schools from Classes 1 to 12 to remain closed on August 14.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the current monsoon spell is set to intensify in western Uttar Pradesh from Thursday, with an orange alert for very heavy rainfall issued for Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, and Bijnor.

Senior scientist Atul Kumar Singh of the Regional Meteorological Centre said that after the intense showers in eastern UP and the Terai region, western UP is expected to receive significant rainfall on Thursday and Friday. 

Twenty districts, including Lakhimpur Kheri, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal, Budaun, Jalaun, Jhansi, and Lalitpur, are under a yellow alert for heavy rain, while thunderstorm and lightning warnings have been issued for 36 districts.

Several districts in the Terai belt -- Maharajganj, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, and Shahjahanpur -- witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall on Wednesday. 

Unnao received a staggering 150 mm rainfall, Bareilly 140 mm, and Hardoi, Shahjahanpur, Lucknow, and Barabanki each recorded 120 mm.

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

