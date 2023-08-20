Home / India News / German embassy praises India's UPI, shares video of minister making payment

German embassy praises India's UPI, shares video of minister making payment

"One of India's success story is digital infrastructure. UPI enables everybody to make transactions in seconds. Millions of Indians use it," the embassy said on X

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2023 | 7:42 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The German embassy on Sunday described digital infrastructure in India as one of its success stories and shared a footage of its Digital and Transport Minister Volker Wissing using UPI at a vegetable shop here.

"One of India's success story is digital infrastructure. UPI enables everybody to make transactions in seconds. Millions of Indians use it," the embassy said on X.

It said Germany's Federal Minister for Digital and Transport Volker Wissing was able to experience the simplicity of UPI payments first hand and is very fascinated.

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is an instant payment system.

Also Read

Germany enters recession: What went wrong with Europe's largest economy?

Germany to shut down 4 Russian consulates as Moscow limits German officials

Protesters try to storm Baghdad Green Zone over burning of Quran in Denmark

Processing time for Schengen visa for travel to Germany reduced to 8 weeks

UN rights chief Volker Turk seeks to set up presence in China and India

Coal India plans policy for financial assistance to future mountaineers

Experts stress on making regulatory framework to reduce tobacco consumption

JU student death: 1 more held, court remands to police custody till Aug 24

Porter expects biz to grow by 60%, reach operational profit by Dec 2024

DRDO-made UAV crashes in village in Karnataka due to technical glitch

Topics :GermanyUPI transactionsPayment

First Published: Aug 20 2023 | 7:42 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: Report

NCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50K

MP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in Ukraine

Centre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS Securities

Laptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction

Next Story