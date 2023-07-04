Home / India News / GIFT city expansion: 4 villages to be included, to become 3X present size

GIFT city expansion: 4 villages to be included, to become 3X present size

The city was first conceptualised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a global financial hub and India's "first operational smart city"

BS Web Team New Delhi
Most of the leading foreign universities have set up campuses in other countries.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 2:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Gujarat International Finance Tec-City or the GIFT City will expand by around 2,300 acres as it will acquire land from four villages in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district, The Indian Express (IE) has reported.
This will be the first major expansion for the GIFT city since its conceptualisation in 2007. When complete, the GIFT city will become thrice its existing price, expanding from 1,065 acres to around 3,365 acres.

Speaking about the matter, the MD and CEO of GIFT City, Tapan Ray told IE, “The expansion is needed because of the increased demand. Almost 50 per cent of the area within GIFT City has been allotted. Secondly, we do not want haphazard development in the peripheral area where there will be slums and inequitable development. So, the expanded area will be developed on the same lines as the GIFT City.”
An urban planner and architect based in Ahmedabad, Bimal Patel's firm HCP Design, Planning and Management Pvt Ltd has been chosen to draw up the master plan for the proposed expansion, the report added. This is the firm that built the new Parliament building in Delhi.

Elaborating on Bimal Patel's selection to draw up the master plan, Ray was cited in the IE report as saying that "We needed someone who is not just a town planner, but has knowledge of local laws and regulations of the state."
The GIFT City

The city was first conceptualised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a global financial hub and India's "first operational smart city". The city is situated between Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar on the banks of the Sabarmati River.
The GIFT city is home to a multi-service Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and houses the country's first International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).

The four villages that will become a part of the city have been chosen as they are located right next to the existing city. Ray said that there will be no relocation of the villagers as the villages will be part of the expanded GIFT city, the IE report added.

Also Read

GIFT Nifty begins India journey, first day turnover tops $1 billion

Alchemy India Long Term Fund relocates from Mauritius to Gift City IFSC

IFSC relaxation may boost trade in foreign stocks at the GIFT City

In a first, Australia's Deakin University to set up campus in GIFT city

Reserve Bank of India, IFSCA likely to frame fresh norms for GIFT City

Delhi HC dismisses plea against mandatory uniform for auto drivers

India leading in spirituality, technology and economy, says PM Modi

Administration of oath to Justice Umesh Kumar as DERC chairman deferred: SC

Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked by Rs 7, check new prices here

'Amrit Kaal has been named as Kartavya Kaal': PM Modi in inaugural address

Topics :Narendra ModiGIFT IFSCGIFT CityBS Web ReportsParliamentBJPGIFT-IFSC

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 2:03 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story