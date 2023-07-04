Home / India News / Administration of oath to Justice Umesh Kumar as DERC chairman deferred: SC

Administration of oath to Justice Umesh Kumar as DERC chairman deferred: SC

The administering of oath to the former judge of Allahabad High Court (as DERC chairperson) stands deferred, said a bench comprising Chief justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The top court also issued notices to the Centre and the office of the LG on the plea which also challenged the notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs appointing Justice Kumar as the DERC (Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission) chairperson.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 1:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday deferred the oath taking ceremony of DERC chairperson-designate Justice (retd) Umesh Kumar and sought responses from the Centre and the office of the Lieutenant Governor on a plea of the Delhi government challenging the law governing such an appointment.

The administering of oath to the former judge of Allahabad High Court (as DERC chairperson) stands deferred, said a bench comprising Chief justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha.

The top court also issued notices to the Centre and the office of the LG on the plea which also challenged the notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs appointing Justice Kumar as the DERC (Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission) chairperson.

The court has now fixed the plea of the Delhi government for hearing on July 11 and asked the Centre and others to file their responses to the petition a day before.

On July 3, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had advised Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to complete the oath taking exercise of Justice Kumar through video conferencing, after the event was postponed due to Power Minister Atishi's "ill health".

The appointment of the DERC chairperson has led to a power tussle between the Delhi government and the office of the LG.

Also Read

Retired Allahabad HC judge Umesh Kumar appointed chairman of DERC: Delhi LG

AAP to move SC against appointment of ex-HC judge Umesh Kumar as DERC chair

Delhi CM renominates retd Justice Rajiv Kumar Srivastava as DERC chief

CJI D Y Chandrachud administers oath of office to five new SC judges

Two new SC judges sworn in, total strength of apex court reaches 34

Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked by Rs 7, check new prices here

'Amrit Kaal has been named as Kartavya Kaal': PM Modi in inaugural address

To end tomato price jumps, India needs more than stop-gap solutions

Anil Ambani's wife Tina appears before ED in connection with FEMA case

Tamil Nadu govt launches tomato sales via fairprice shops to offset prices

Topics :Supreme Court

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story