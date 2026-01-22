'Pollution a bigger threat to India than tariffs': Gita Gopinath at Davos

Gopinath explained that pollution affects much more than the environment. It reduces worker productivity, raises healthcare costs and slows overall economic activity, creating a long-term drag on growth.

"The real costs of pollution are not merely environmental... They are deeply intertwined with economic growth, productivity, and the health of citizens," she said.

She stressed that while tariffs often dominate public and political debates, environmental damage deserves greater attention because of its lasting and wide-ranging economic impact.

Investor confidence linked to environment

Highlighting the global perception of India, Gita Gopinath said that pollution also influences foreign investment decisions. According to her, environmental conditions matter greatly to international companies planning to set up operations in the country.

"From an international investor’s point of view, if you are thinking of setting up operations in India and living there, the environment matters," she said.