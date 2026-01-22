At least 6 workers killed in blast at sponge iron factory in Chhattisgarh

At least six workers were killed and five others injured in a blast at a steel plant in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district on Thursday, officials said.

The incident occurred at the Real Ispat and Power Ltd in Bakulahi village in the Bhatapara rural area, District Collector Deepak Soni told PTI over the phone.

As per preliminary information, the explosion took place in the Dust Settling Chamber (DSC) of the unit and hot dust fell on the workers, causing them serious burns. Six workers died on the spot while five others sustained serious burns, he said.

After being alerted, police and senior administrative officials rushed to the spot and initiated relief and rescue operations.