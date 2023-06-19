Home / India News / Gita Press' contribution in preservation of Sanatan culture laudable: Nadda

The jury headed by Prime Minister Modi unanimously decided to select Gita Press as the recipient of the Gandhi Peace Prize, said the statement issued by the Ministry of Culture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 11:52 AM IST
BJP president J P Nadda on Monday congratulated Gita Press for being honoured with the prestigious Gandhi Peace Prize and said its contribution for the last 100 years in the preservation and flourishing of India's 'Sanatan culture' is commendable.

The Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 will be conferred on Gita Press, Gorakhpur, in recognition of its "outstanding contribution towards social, economic and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods", Union Culture Ministry announced on Sunday.

The jury headed by Prime Minister Modi unanimously decided to select Gita Press as the recipient of the Gandhi Peace Prize, said the statement issued by the Ministry of Culture.

Taking to Twitter, BJP president Nadda said, Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Gita Press, Gorakhpur on being honoured with Gandhi Peace Prize-2021.

Your contribution for the last 100 years in the preservation and flourishing of India's glorious Sanatan culture is commendable, he said.

The selfless service that you have done by taking our holy books across the globe is an inspiration for all of us, the BJP president said.

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 1:53 PM IST

