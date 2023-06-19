The Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 will be conferred on Gita Press, Gorakhpur, one of the largest publishers of religious texts such as the Bhagavad Gita, the Ramayana, and the Upanishads in India.

The decision to bestow the award on Gita Press was made by a jury led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, in recognition of the publishing house's "outstanding contribution towards social, economic, and political transformation through nonviolent and other Gandhian methods," the Ministry of Culture said in a statement.

While recalling Gita Press's contribution to promoting Gandhian ideals of peace and social harmony, PM Modi stated that the award was given in recognition of the institution's work in community service.

"I congratulate Gita Press, Gorakhpur on being conferred the Gandhi Peace Prize 2021. They have done commendable work over the last 100 years towards furthering social and cultural transformations among the people. @GitaPress,” PM Modi tweeted.

The Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 has been conferred on the Gita Press at Gorakhpur which is celebrating its centenary this year. There is a very fine biography from 2015 of this organisation by Akshaya Mukul in which he unearths the stormy relations it had with the Mahatma and the… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 18, 2023