The decision to bestow the Gandhi Peace Prize 2021 on Gita Press was made by a jury led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 6:59 AM IST
The Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 will be conferred on Gita Press, Gorakhpur, one of the largest publishers of religious texts such as the Bhagavad Gita, the Ramayana, and the Upanishads in India.

The decision to bestow the award on Gita Press was made by a jury led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, in recognition of the publishing house's "outstanding contribution towards social, economic, and political transformation through nonviolent and other Gandhian methods," the Ministry of Culture said in a statement.

While recalling Gita Press's contribution to promoting Gandhian ideals of peace and social harmony, PM Modi stated that the award was given in recognition of the institution's work in community service.

"I congratulate Gita Press, Gorakhpur on being conferred the Gandhi Peace Prize 2021. They have done commendable work over the last 100 years towards furthering social and cultural transformations among the people. @GitaPress,” PM Modi tweeted.


Mukul’s Gita Press and the Making of Hindu India details the publisher’s impact on Indian society and its relationship with the Hindu nationalist movement.

Gita Press refuses Rs 1 crore cash reward

Meanwhile, Gita Press, Gorakhpur, has refused to accept Rs 1 crore cash reward for the Gandhi Peace Award. However, it said that it would accept the citation and not the cash prize.

Refusing to accept the honorarium, Gita Press suggested the government should spend the money elsewhere and that it would only accept a certificate of appreciation, India Today reported.

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 7:41 AM IST

