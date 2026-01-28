Global energy players interested in expanding biz presence in India: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said global energy companies are keen on expanding and deepening their business presence in India due to policy stability, reform momentum and long-term demand visibility.

Modi interacted with global energy giants and Indian companies’ CEOs at his residence as part of the ongoing India Energy Week (IEW) 2026. He emphasised that direct feedback from global industry leaders helps refine policy frameworks, address sectoral challenges more effectively, and strengthen India’s position as an attractive investment destination.

Modi said India’s exploration and production sector offers investment opportunities worth about $100 billion, along with a $30 billion potential in compressed biogas (CBG). He also outlined large-scale opportunities across the broader energy value chain, including the gas-based economy, refinery–petrochemical integration, and maritime and shipbuilding.