Govt's 'Reforms Express' on fast track: President Murmu tells Parliament

In her address on Wednesday to a joint sitting of Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu hailed the conclusion of negotiations for the India-European Union (EU) free trade agreement. She said the India-EU trade deal will boost the manufacturing and services sectors and create job opportunities for the country’s youth.

“Uncertainties arising from ongoing conflicts have strained global stability and the economy. Even amid these challenging circumstances, India continues to move forward rapidly on the path of development,” the President said. Murmu added that India has improved its record in keeping inflation under control, which is directly benefiting the poor and middle class.

The President addresses a joint sitting of Parliament on the first day of the Budget session every year. She said that the government’s National Critical Mineral Mission, aimed at reducing dependence on other countries for essential minerals, is working in a mission mode. Murmu highlighted India’s success in Operation Sindoor, which has increased trust in Indian defence platforms. She said defence production has surpassed ₹1.5 trillion, and defence exports have crossed ₹23,000 crore. “After Operation Sindoor, confidence in Made-in-India defence platforms has grown stronger,” she said. The President detailed the progress of the government’s social welfare schemes. She mentioned the construction of 40 million pucca houses in the past 11 years, including 3.2 million in the past year; the provision of piped water under the Jal Jeevan Mission to 125 million households over the past five years, including 10 million last year; and the direct delivery of benefits worth more than ₹6.75 trillion to beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer.

“At the beginning of 2014, social security schemes reached only 250 million citizens. With the continuous efforts of my government, about 950 million Indians now have social security coverage,” she said. Murmu spoke about the government’s achievements across sectors, including agriculture and youth employment. The President said the manufacturing sector has also registered record growth. In the first five months of 2025–26, India’s smartphone exports crossed ₹1 trillion. She added that India has begun exporting electric vehicles to more than 100 countries in the current financial year (2025-26). Murmu’s mention of the Viksit Bharat — Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) scheme was met with loud protests from Opposition benches, with members demanding that the government roll back the scheme.

She spoke at length about the government’s infrastructure efforts in India’s eastern and northeastern states, or its ‘Purvodaya’ emphasis, and mentioned West Bengal, Odisha, Tripura, Assam, and Sikkim. The President said the government is working sensitively for all, including Dalits, backward classes, marginalised groups, and tribal communities. Murmu said her government is moving forward on the ‘Reforms Express’ path, saying that the goods and services tax reforms have saved citizens ₹1 trillion. She also raised concerns about the misuse of artificial intelligence. “It is imperative to be serious about this issue. Deepfakes, misinformation, and fake content are becoming significant threats to democracy, social harmony, and public trust. It is essential that all of you deliberate on this grave issue,” she said.

The President recalled that during the colonial period, “Macaulay’s conspiracies” instilled a sense of “inferiority” among Indians. She said that, for the first time since independence, the government has shown the courage to “strike a blow” against this legacy. In her address, Murmu recognised the contributions of social, religious, and literary icons from the poll-bound states of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Kerala. She mentioned Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, who wrote the national song Vande Mataram; Rabindranath Tagore and his vision of Swadeshi; Thiruvalluvar, the revered Tamil poet-saint; Assam’s 15th–16th century socio-religious and cultural icon Srimanta Sankardev; Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika; and Kerala’s saint, philosopher, and social reformer Sree Narayana Guru (1856–1928).